UK-Australia trade deal will benefit British farmers, PM insists

Boris Johnson has insisted British farmers will benefit from the UK’s free trade deal with Australia, the first to be negotiated from scratch since Brexit.The Prime Minister said it was “good news” for services and manufacturers in the UK, with British products such as cars, Scotch whisky and confectionery set to be cheaper to sell to Australia because of the tariff-free agreement.
Welsh farmers say Boris Johnson's Australia trade deal will be catastrophic
Wales Online
Key details of the agreement struck between Boris Johnson and Aussie premier Scott Morrison have not been made public yet