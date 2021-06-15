Scotland 'likely' to maintain coronavirus restrictions for a further three weeks

Scotland is “unlikely” to move to Level 0 from June 28, Nicola Sturgeon has said.Speaking in Holyrood, the First Minister did not rule out the further easing of restrictions but said the Scottish Government needed to “buy ourselves sufficient time” to allow the vaccination programme to continue its work.
Sturgeon says Scotland 'likely' to keep COVID restrictions for further three weeks
Sky News