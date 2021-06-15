My Kids Dislike My Extreme Plastic Surgery - But Why Should I Stop? | MY EXTRAORDINARY FAMILY

GLAMOUR model Allegra Cole has eight children and receives judgement from her family and others for the way she looks.

Allegra told Truly: “My teens strongly dislike my plastic surgery lifestyle choices.

We have a large family so we stand out and that's going to be a recipe for drawing a lot of eyes.

I feel when they first meet me that they have a preconceived notion because of my look.” However, having a Mormon upbringing has shaped Allegra as a mother - especially with her fundamental values and taking care of each other.

“I believe that I'm raising daughters to be strong, I also believe that I'm raising men who are not afraid to be with a strong independent woman.” And regardless of what other people might say, Allegra must keep on top of her look due to the nature of her business... “I'm literally the face of the company.

I feel like there's a certain amount of pressure, it's good pressure, because it keeps me on my toes to actually look the part.” Ultimately, family life is great for Allegra and she would not change any bit of it.

“I love the juxtaposition of me being able to do what I do in my everyday life, then I get to go home and it's literally a proverbial sigh of relief.

I feel just the warmth, the family, they greet me and I love it and they drive me crazy in five minutes."