California economy fully reopens June 15

The economy will full reopen and most COVID restrictions are now lifted.

Today's the day people in California have been waiting for.

GENEVA.TODAY’S THE DAY PEOPLE INCALIFORNIA HAVE BEEN WAITINGFOR.THE ECONOMY WILL FULLREOPEN AND MOST COVIDRESTRICTIONS ARE NOW LIFTED.CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR GAVINNEWSOM SAYS THERE ARE STILL SOMEEXCEPTIONS INCLUDING FOR INDOOREVENTS OF MORE THANFIVE-THOUSAND PEOPLE.THOSE WHO AREN’TVACCINATED WILL ALSO STILL BEASKED TO WEAR MASKS IN CERTAINSITUATIONS.

NEWSOM SAYS THESTATE IS WORKING ON