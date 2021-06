Heat Advisory Wednesday, Excessive Heat Warning Thursday

GOOD MORNINGA WARMING AND DRYING TRENDWILL CONTINUE INTO LATEWEEKAS HIGH PRESSURE BUILDSOVER THE REGION.WIDERESPAD 90S TO TRIPLEDIGIT TEMPERATURES WILL BELIKELY ACROSS THE INRITEORWEDNESDAY,THURSDAY AND POTENTIALLYINTO FRIDAY.

MEANWHILE,ONSHORE FLOW WILLLIMIT HEAT IMPACTS ALONGTHE COASTLINE AND AROUNDTHE BAYS.

GRADUALCOOLING IS THEN LIKELY THISWEEKEND AND INTO EARLY NEXTWEEK.ONSHORE FLOW INCREASES ABIT ON FRIDAY, YET FORECASTENSEMBLESINDICATE TPEEMRATURESWILL REMAIN WELL ABOVESEASONAL AVERAGESACROSS THE INTERR IOWITHCONTINUED RISK OF HEATRELATED ILLNES S.THUS, THE HEAT ADVISORY ANDEXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGWILL REMAIN INEFFECT THROUGH FRIDAYEVINENG.

TEMPERATURESLOOK TO GRADUALLY COOLTHIS UPCOMING WEEKEND ASONSHORE FLOW SPREADSFURTHER INLAND AND THERIDGE ALOFT WEAKEN S.ADDITIONAL COOLING LOOKSPOSSIBLE EARLY NEXTWEEK AS THE ENSEMBLESSUGGEST THDEE VELOENPMT OFA TROUGH ALONG T HEWEST COAST INTO THE MIDDLEPART OF NEXT WEEK.

