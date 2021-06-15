All Pro Shade Concepts: Get beautiful roll down shades and awnings

((SL Advertiser)) To learn more about All Pro Shade Concepts, call (623) 204-1476, or go to allproshadeconcepts.com

We're just finding shade ainto those hot summer monta patio and I'm a little bcool and comfortable it isthe oven is about to turnyou got to have these, I mdown shade.

Right?

Let's beverybody to see what.

Jusof the shade, but if you wit up and get more of a bryou have shade but you'vebut you still can see outdand when you bring it up aFirst of all, let's talk atype of roll down shade.

Ynot much of a gap on the bbecoming more popular is tthere's no gaps.

It's a loso it's secure all the wayhas the fabric that's insiin this track.

Okay, so prfrom the elements and thecan do that's right.

Yeah.first of all.

How big canpretty decent, we can go 3kind of a small shade forcan go big but he's got muhe did good.

This this makyour time outside.

A lot oa necessity I think in AriAnd here's what I love abowhen you look from the outhave so many colours withfabric.

We can just complibased on the what do you dthe shade?

Yeah.

So this isouth.

So he wanted as mucthe view.

So that's why 95You can go 80 90 all the wyou want to have a good viget some air and this doeswith a touch of a button.can you put sensors on theaway at night.

The shadesBut you you want people tothat because you have to bseason comes.

That's crazywant it down in the monsooAll right.

Can we can we rYeah, I want I want raoullook at that with the toucgot shade.

All right.

AndHow about this?

A specialshade concepts.

They havefree installation.

You canshade concepts dot com.

AnBe sure and follow all proother businesses and servi