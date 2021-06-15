Festival co-founders left 'devastated' as extended lockdown forces event to be cancelled

The co-founders of an independent music festival have been left 'devastated' after being forced to cancel the event because of England's extended lockdown.The Black Deer Festival was due to take place at Eridge Park in Kent from June 25-27.

Co-founders Gill Tee, 65, and Debs Shilling, 55, cancelled the event after Boris Johnson delayed the end of England's lockdown from June 21 to at least July 19.Ms Tee, a former events organiser, told the PA Media news agency she knew of people in the festival industry who had taken their own lives as a result of lockdown.