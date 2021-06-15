‘Momentous day’: Gay man drives an hour to end 25-year wait to give blood

A gay man who waited 25 years to give blood drove for an hour to donate after a landmark rule change came into effect.New eligibility rules came into effect on Monday meaning donors in England, Scotland and Wales will no longer be asked if they are a man who has had sex with another man.Now, anyone who has had the same sexual partner for the past three months will be eligible to donate, meaning more gay and bisexual men will be able to donate blood, platelets and plasma while keeping blood just as safe, it added.Keith Bishop, 46, a lecturer at Newman University in Birmingham, made the long drive to end a 25-year wait to give blood on what he described as “quite a momentous” day.