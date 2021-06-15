Australian PM Scott Morrison tells Queen she was ‘quite the hit’ at G7 summit

The Queen has held a rare face-to-face audience at Windsor Castle, meeting the Australian prime minister, who told her she was “quite the hit” at the G7 summit.Wearing a vibrant yellow floral dress, the monarch was seen standing with her hands behind her back as she chatted to Scott Morrison in the Berkshire royal residence’s Oak Room on Tuesday.It is the first time the head of state has been photographed carrying out an audience in person, rather than virtually, since March 2020, just before England’s first lockdown.The Queen, who is also monarch of Australia, was photographed smiling warmly as she met Mr Morrison.