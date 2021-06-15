WEB EXTRA: Wasabi the Pekingese at the Empire State Building Celebrating Best In Show Win

Wasabi the Pekingese took home "Best in Show" at the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
The top dog celebrated his win at the Empire State Building on Monday (6/14).
Check out Wasabi's fur flowing in the wind!
Wasabi the Pekingese took home "Best in Show" at the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
The top dog celebrated his win at the Empire State Building on Monday (6/14).
Check out Wasabi's fur flowing in the wind!
Wasabi the Pekingese, Named Best in Show at
Westminster Dog Show.
The 145th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog..