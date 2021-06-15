Playing after Eriksen collapse 'not the right decision' - Denmark coach

Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand has criticised the UEFA protocols which allow a match to be postponed for 48 hours due to coronavirus but not when his player Christian Eriksen had a cardiac arrest on the pitch.Eriksen, who took to Instagram on Tuesday to insist he was “fine, under the circumstances”, collapsed shortly before half-time in Denmark’s Euro 2020 opener against Finland on Saturday and had to be resuscitated before being taken to hospital.