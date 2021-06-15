BCCI announces India's 15-member squad for the World Test Championship final| Oneindia News

Chirag Paswan, isolated in his party by a coup led by his uncle, was removed as Lok Janshakti Party president today.

At least 1 lakh test reports were forged by a private agency in Kumbh Mela.

Anyone over the age of 18 can walk in to the nearest vaccination centre to get registered on the CoWIN digital platform and be inoculated against COVID-19, the Union Health Ministry said Monday afternoon.

The 'delta' variant of COVID-19 - a version first detected in India - has evolved to form the 'delta plus' or AY.1 variant.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday announced India's 15-member squad for the World Test Championship final, starting June 18.

#Covid19 #KumbhMela #WTCFinal