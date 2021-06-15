LGBTQ+ Stars Who Came Out In 2021

In honour of Pride Month, ET Canada is celebrating some of the celebrities who recently opened up about their sexuality and gender expression, including Demi Lovato, Jojo Siwa, T.J.
Osborne and many more.
In honour of Pride Month, ET Canada is celebrating some of the celebrities who recently opened up about their sexuality and gender expression, including Demi Lovato, Jojo Siwa, T.J.
Osborne and many more.
NSW have Queensland’s measure in the second State of Origin clash. Here are the players who are shining and those who need to..
Performance-enhancing drugs are a problem for football as well as sports like athletics and weightlifting. We take a look at some..