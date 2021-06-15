Oil Pipeline Expansions Further Threatens Indigenous Lands

The Trans Mountain pipeline began shipping oil in 1953, causing damage to Indigenous lands in the years since — and now an expansion project threatens to do even more damage to the ecosystems surrounding it.

Charlene Aleck, a spokesperson for the Tsleil-Waututh Nation Sacred Trust Initiative, says the pipeline—which carries a crude oil called bitumen—has done irreparable harm to the land for decades.

Now, an expansion project that would double the flow of bitumen threatens to do further damage to the ecosystems surrounding it.

