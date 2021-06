Some San Luis Obispo businesses keeping certain COVID-19 precautions in place despite state reopening

WE BEGIN THIS MORNING WITHTHE LATEST ON COVID-19...TODAY, CALIFORNIA WILLLOOK THE *CLOSEST IT HAS TO"NORMAL" IN MORE THAN AYEAR.KSBY NEWS REPORTER ERIN FESPOKE WITH A FEW BUSINESSESTOFIND OUT HOW THEY’RENAVIGATING THE REOPENING...AND IS LIVE IN SAN LUISOBISPO OUTSIDE ABUSINESS GETTING READY TOOPEN UPHERE SHORTLY...GOOD MORNING ERIN.STARTING TODAY.

SOCIALDISTNACING IN MANY SETTINGSWILL BE A THING OF THE PASTALONG WITH CAPACITY LIMITS.AND FOR RESTAURANTSTHAT MEANS ONCE AGAINTHINKING ON YOUR FEET ANDMAKING A QUICKSWITCH.AUBREY"THEY’RE ALL VERY EXCITED.IN THE SERVICE INDUSTRYYOU’RE ON YOUR FEET, YOU’RERUNNING.IT GETS REALLY HARD TOBREATHE, IT’S HARD FOR THECUSTOMERS TO HEAR US WHENTHEY’RE TAKING OUR ORDERS.SO WE’RE VERY EXCITED."IN DOWNTOWN SAN LUISOBISPO.WE SPOKE TO A COUPLEAT LOUISA’SPLACE.THE OWNER SAIDTHEY’RE ALL VACCINATED SOTHEY WON’T BE WEARING A MASKAUBREY"CAN’T WAIT TO GET BACK TOFULL CAPACITY.KIN COFFEE BAR.IT IS ALITTLEDIFFERENT.JULIAN"I HAVE TO WATCH OUT FOR MYEMPLOYEESAND HOW THEY FEEL.AND THOUGH WE’RE ALLVERY EXCITED TO OPEN UP, ANDBE LIKE MASK- LESS, A LOT OFOUR EMPLOYEES ARE STILLREALLY WANTING TO MAKE SURETHAT WE’RESAFE ABOUT IT."BOTH PLACES WILL STILL HAVESOMECOVID-19 PRECAUTIONSSTILL IN PLACE."KIND OF LIKE CHATTEDAMONGST EACH OTHER AND WE’REGOING TO CONTINUE TO WEARMASKS FOR A LITTLE BIT.I GUESS TO JUST SEE HOWTHEY WANT THAT THEYWANT TO."AUBREY"WE STILL ARE KIND OF SOCIALDISTANCING OURTABLES.WE’RE MAKING SURE PEOPLEAREN’T SITTING RIGHT UPAGAINST EACH OTHER AT THECOUNTER.WE’RE MUCH MORE AWARE OF OURSANITATION MEASURES WE’LLSTILL CONTINUE WITHALL OF THE COVID SANITATIONMEASURES WITH CLEANING THETABLES AND ALL THATKIND OF STUFF.THE GOVERNOR’S PLAN TOREOPEN DOES RELAX QUITE AFEW RESTRICTIONS.BUT FOR MASK WEARING.IT DOESDEFER TO GUIDANCE FROM THECDC.LIVE IN SAN LUIS OBI