Michael Costello Claims That Chrissy Teigen's Trolling Nearly Drove Him to Suicide

The former "Project Runway" star accuses Teigen of a years-long effort to have him blacklisted.

According to a report by TMZ, Costello claims the campaign against him started ... ... as a result of Teigen mistakenly thinking he posted something racist back in 2014.

Costello claims that despite his efforts to convince Teigen the racism allegations were untrue, .

She persisted and told him his career was over.

Costello now accuses Chrissy and stylist Monica Rose of using their power to get him blacklisted by the industry.

The designer says he has suffered tremendously, both personally and professionally, as a result.

He is now opening up about it in an attempt to liberate himself from depression and suicidal thoughts.

TMZ reports that Costello's allegations coincide with Teigen releasing an apology for her previous behavior online.

In the statement, she referred to her actions as trolling.

And attributed the behavior to her own insecurities and immaturity