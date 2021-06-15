Lisa Banes, 'Gone Girl' and ‘Cocktail’ Actress, Dead at 65 After Hit-and-Run

The star’s manager confirmed her passing a week after she was critically injured in a hit-and-run accident in New York City.

Banes was on her way to visit her alma mater, Juilliard, when she was struck by either a scooter or motorcycle as she crossed the street.

No arrests have been announced in the hit-and-run.

The actress was known for her supporting roles in movies and television, with parts in ‘Gone Girl,’ ‘Cocktail,’ ‘Nashville’ and ‘NCIS.’.

She was a woman of great spirit ... whether on stage or in front of a camera, Manager David Williams, via NBC statement.

... and even more so to her wife, family and friends, Manager David Williams, via NBC statement