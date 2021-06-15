World number two Justin Thomas plans to take it easy on himself at the US Open
World number two Justin Thomas plans to take it easy on himself as he bids to win a second major title at the US Open.Thomas won the Players Championship in March but has failed to record a top-10 finish since and missed the cut in last month’s US PGA Championship, the event he won at Quail Hollow in 2017.