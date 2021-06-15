Positive Covid-19 test meant Jon Rahm missed seeing his parents meet his son
Jon Rahm has revealed how he missed his parents meeting his baby son for the first time following his withdrawal from the Memorial Tournament after testing positive for Covid-19.But the world number three has defended the PGA Tour’s decision to enforce their rules, even though a third round of 64 had given the defending champion a six-shot lead at Muirfield Village.