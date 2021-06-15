Credit: In The Know Wibbitz

Wedding guest sparks controversy with reaction to bride’s wedding plans: ‘Talk to her your

A woman was relieved when she was left out of a bridal party.

But the groom-to-be is infuriated by her reaction.

She explained what happened on Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum.Her friend Emma is getting married.

Emma told the Reddit poster she didn't have to be in the bridal party.

The Reddit poster was pleased because she doesn't like anything formal ...... and felt Emma was being considerate.

However, Emma's fiancé took the Reddit poster's response personally and blew up on her.

"See, I don't really like him.

At all.

I put aside my dislike of him years ago since Emma loves him and I'll be damned if my dislike will ruin that" .

"He's taking it personally that I'm relieved to be excluded from the bridal party.

He's claiming I should have acted a little more upset, maybe made a sad face or something" .

"I'm starting to worry that maybe I hurt Emma's feelings by being relieved" .Reddit users found the fiancé's behavior suspicious."You should talk to her yourself," one person said.

"What kind of weird mind games are they playing?" another wrote