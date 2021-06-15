Hudsonville girl walks with the Korda's during practice round at the Meijer LPGA Classic

Players Jessica and Nelly Korda.Tuesday morning, the 14-year-oldfromHudsonville got to walk with theKordasisters during their practiceround atBlythefield Country Club for theMeijer LPGA Classic for SimplyGive."It was awesoe,m" Sophia saidabout herday on the course with Korda's."I don't thinkthere is a word or words thatreally candescrib wehat happened today.You would have had to have beenin the moment because it wasjust so surreal thatI am out here enjoying thge ameof golf withtwo idols that I have beenlooking up to."That sentiment seems to beshared byKorda's.

"Honestly, I think itis really inspiring to seeher personality shine throughand howmotivated she is to play sportsandinteract with people, JessicaKorda said."She's very spunky, very happyand itdefinitely rubs off on you."Howard was born without a righthandand was connected with thKoe rdasistersthrough Dream On 3, which is anorganization that makes dreamscometrue for kids with life-altering conditions.Howard went to Bradenton,Florida inMay to play golf with Kordasisters."It's good, I'm actually reallyimpressed withher swing," Jessica Korda saidaboutSophia's golf game.

"It justshows that if youput your mind to whatever youwant,you can do just abouteverything.""She also plays softball," NellyKordaadded.

"I feel likei t is a alittle bit of a similaraction.

"On Tuesday, Sophia andJessica showedup to the course dressed verysimilarly.They say that was not planned."Lsta time we saw each other atConcession, Adidas gave her anice littleswag bag," Jessica said.

"Iguess thathappened to be eon of theoutfits, I did notknow this, so that was funny.""She had a navy jacket and navypatsn on and I saw a pinkshirt," Sophia added.

"So Isaid we are kind of wearing thesamecolor, she took hera jcket offand then Isaid, oh loo,k we are matching."Jason says "Sophia follows theKorda'sclosely each week and knows thatthey areboth playing well coinmg in andsaysthat she likes their chancesthis week ifthey quote, just do their thingend quote.At theM eijer LPGA Classic forSimplyGive, Jason Hutton, FOXSeventeenNews."