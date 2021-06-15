Megan Boone Exiting 'The Blacklist' After Season 8 | THR News

Boone will exit the NBC series with the conclusion of season eight.
The season finale is scheduled to air June 23, and the Universal TV/Sony Pictures TV drama has been renewed for a ninth season.
The NBC crime thriller also features James Spader and was recently renewed for Season 9.
Megan Boone is saying goodbye to the hit NBC series The Blacklist after eight seasons as Liz Keen. The show was renewed by NBC for..