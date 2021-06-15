Donald Trump Pressured DOJ To Reverse Election Results, Documents Show

232 pages of emails have been released by House Oversight Committee Democrats.

The documents shed light on how Trump, his chief of staff and other friends tried to get Justice Department senior officials to challenge the 2020 election results.

In one instance, Trump sent claims of voter fraud to then-Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen less than an hour before tweeting that Attorney General William Barr, who refuted claims of voter fraud, would be replaced by Rosen.

... less than an hour before tweeting that Attorney General William Barr, who refuted claims of voter fraud, would be replaced by Rosen.

Another instance saw then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows send Rosen a YouTube link detailing a conspiracy theory alleging Italian facilities had altered U.S. election data and loaded it onto "military satellites."

... detailing a conspiracy theory alleging Italian facilities had altered U.S. election data and loaded it onto "military satellites.".

Rosen forwarded that email to then-acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue, who replied, "Pure insanity.".

The documents also reveal that Trump harassed the Justice Department to file a lawsuit in the Supreme Court seeking to declare Electoral College vote counts in six states null.

These documents show that President Trump tried to corrupt our nation's chief law enforcement agency in a brazen attempt to overturn an election that he lost, Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., via statement.

Those who aided or witnessed President Trump's unlawful actions must answer the Committee's questions about this attempted subversion of democracy, Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., via statement