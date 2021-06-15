Skip to main content
Aerial footage shows extent of flooding in Australia

Continuous heavy rains from last week caused major flooding in Victoria, Australia have left tens of thousands without power or telecommunications.

Victorian State Emergency Service, admitted the flood warnings were too late, have apologized to a community for issuing a flood evacuation order too late.

