Tayshia Adams, Kaitlyn Bristowe On The Evolution Of 'Bachelor' Franchise Following Chris Harrison's Departure

Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe are temporarily steering the "Bachelor" franchise ship as they mentor season 17 "Bachelorette", Katie Thurston.

The co-hosts share how they hope to continue to see the franchise evolve following Chris Harrison's departure.

