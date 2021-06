Republicans will be in charge of the redistricting process for the first time in Kentucky history

THAT COMES OUTTHIS SUMMER TODRAW NEWCONGRESSION,LEGISLATIVE ANDJUDICIAL DISTRICTS.LARRYAND FOR THE FIRSTTIME IN KENTUCKY'SHISTORY...REPUBLICANS HAVE CONTROLOF BOTH THE HOUSEAND SENATE DURINGTHE PROCESS.BUT AS LEX 18'SPOLITICALREPORTERKAROLINA BUCZEKTELLS US... THEYWANT THEGOVERNOR'S HELPTO GET EVERYTHINGDONE ON TIME.KAROLINALASTYEAR.KENTUCKIANS WERE URGED TOFILL OUT THECENSUS.AND NOWTHAT INFORMATIONWILL BE USED HEREIN FRANKFORT TOREDISTRICTKENTUCKY.

AND THISIS ONE OF THE MOSTIMPORTANT THINGSTHAT HAPPENS ATTHECAPITOL.BECAUSETHE MAPS THATLAWMAKERS COMEUP WITH DIRECTLYIMPACT WHOREPRESENTS YOU -HERE IN FRANFORTAND IN WASHINGTON- FOR THE NEXTDECADE.11:55:00 NAT:"WELCOME TO THEFIRST INTERIMSTATEGOVERNMENTCOMMITTEE." :04AND STATELAWMAKERS AREALREADY GETTINGTHE ENTIREPROCESS STARTED.FOR SOME, LIKESENATE FLOORLEADER DAMONTHAYER, WHO HAVEBEEN IN FRANKFORTFOR A WHILENOW...THIS ISN'TTHEIR FIRST TIMEDOING THIS.12:23:43: IACTUALLY HAD THEHONOR OFCHAIRING THISCOMMITTEE THELAST TIME WE DIDREDISTRICTINGAND IT'S A PRETTYSTRESSFULPROCESS.

:49BUT THIS TIME,THERE IS A BIGDIFFERENCE WHENIT COMES WHO GETSTO CONTROL THEPROCESS.

THE LASTTIME KENTUCKYWENT THROUGHRE-DISTRICTING...THEHOUSE WASCONTROLLED BYDEMOCRATS.NOW...THE G-O-PHOLDSSUPERMAJORITIES INBOTH CHAMBERS.13:09:36 "THIS WILLBE THE THIRD TIMETHAT WE IN THESENATE - ASREPUBLICANS -WILL CONTROL THEREDISTRICTINGPROCESS.

BUT IT'LLBE THE FIRST TIMETHAT THE HOUSEREPUBLICANS WILLBE REDISTRICTING.":49AND SENATORTHAYER IS EXCITEDABOUT THAT.

HESAYS THE GOAL ISTO MAKE SURE ALLKENTUCKIANS AREREPRESENTED.13:13:15 "THIS ISCRITICAL TO THEWAY OURGOVERNMENTWORKS BECAUSEEVERYONE HAS TOHAVE AN EQUALVOICE." 13:13:20AND THERE WILL BECHANGES TO THEMAPS.

BASED ONCENSUS ESTIMATES,THERE ARESIGNIFICANTPOPULATION SHIFTSHAPPENING INKENTUCKY.13:13:45 "THERE ISLESS POPULATIONIN EASTERNKENTUCKY ANDWESTERNKENTUCKY AND THEPOPULATION ISGROWINGGENERALLY IN THEGOLDEN TRIANGLEWHICH ISLEXINGTON -CENTRALKENTUCKY,LOUISVILLE ANDSURROUNDINGCOUNTIES, ANDNORTHERNKENTUCKY." :58SO THERE'S A LOT OFWORK TO DO.

BUTBECAUSE OFCOVID...THE CENSUSDATA IS DELAYED.

ITWON'T BE AVAILABLEUNTIL MID-AUGUST.AND KENTUCKY'SFILING DEADLINEFOR CANDIDATESLOOKING TO RUN IN2022 IS IN EARLYJANUARY.

SOLAWMAKERS AREHOPING GOVERNORANDY BESHEAR CANHELP.12:19:04 "WE'REGOING TO NEED ASPECIAL SESSIONDURING THEFOURTH QUARTEROF THIS YEAR." :07AND THAT IS ONLYSOMETHING THEGOVERNOR CANSIGN OFF ON.

IN ASTATEMENT...THEGOVERNOR'S OFFICESAYS REPUBLICANSHAVEN'T ASKEDBESHEAR FOR ASPECIAL SESSION.

ITGOES ON TO SAY..."THE GOVERNORAND HIS TEAM LOOKFORWARD TORECIEVING MOREINFORMATION FROMTHE CENSUSBUREAU LATER THISYEAR ANDDETERMING THEBEST OPTION FORREDRAWINGCONGRESSIONALAND LEGISLATIVEDISTRICTS IN THECOMMONWEALTH."IN FRANKFORT,KAROLINA BUCZEK.LEX 18 NEWS.LARRYAS KAROLINA TOLDUS... ALL THEINFORMATION FORREDISTRICTING ISBASED OFF THECENSUS.THAT MADE USCURIOUS ABOUTWHAT ELSE CENSUSINFORMATION ISUSED FOR.ACCORDING TO THECENSUS BUREAU...THE NUMBERS CANBE USED TO FIGUREOUT HOW MANYSEATS EACH STATEGETS IN THE HOUSEOFREPRESENTATIVESAND HOW FEDERALFUNDING ISDISTRIBUTED.TAKING A CLOSERLOOK AT THENUMBERS... THE 2020CENSUS COUNTEDEVERY PERSONLIVING IN THEUNITED STATES ANDTHE FIVE U.S.TERRITORIES.THIS WAS THE 24THTIME OUR NATIONCOMPLETED ACENSUS.BUT LAST YEAR'SDID MAKE HISTORY.IT WAS THE FIRSTTIME HOUSEHOLDSCOULD PARTICIPATEONLINE - OF COURSEDUE TO THEPANDEMIC.BY THE WAY...KENTUCKY HAD A99-POINT-9 PERCENTRESPONSE RATEFOR THE 2020CENSUS.NANCY