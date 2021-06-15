Evacuees From Area Near Burning Rockton Chemical Plant Will Be Away From Home Another Night

A low level of hydrogen cyanide was found around the Chemtool plant that went up in massive flames on Monday, and the structure may continue to burn for a week.
CBS 2's Brandon Merano reports.
Fire continues to rage from a Rockton-area chemical plant, spewing heavy black smoke into the air. While the impact on the..
ROCKTON, Ill. (AP) — An explosion at a chemical plant in northern Illinois sparked massive fires that sent flames and huge plumes..