Teen's body recovered from Missouri River

SAD NEWS OUT OF CASCADECOUNTY..A FAMILY IS MOURNING THE LOSSOF A LOVED ONE TONIGHT....SHERIFF JESSE SLAUGHTER SAYSTHE BODY OF A 17-YEAR OLD WASFOUND IN THE MISSOURI RIVERTHIS MORNING.HE’S BEEN IDENTIFIED AS DAVIDVAN ESSEN, OF GREENWOODNEBRASKA.HERE’S PICTURES FROM THE SCENESENT TO US BY A VIEWER.THE SEARCH FIRST BEGAN LASTNIGHT -- AND RESUMED THISMORNING AT 5AM, HIS BODY WASLOCATED JUST AFTER 7AM.ACCORDING TO SEVERALWITNESSES, DAVID ATTEMPTED TOSWIM ACROSS THE RIVER ... BUTWENT UNDER... AND NEVERRESURFACED.