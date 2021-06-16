Judge approves Weinstein extradition to California

A New York judge has approved disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's extradition to California, where he faces additional sexual assault charges.

Judge Kenneth Case said there was no reason to delay Weinstein's transfer any longer, denying his lawyer's request to keep him at a state prison near Buffalo — where he is serving a 23-year sentence for a rape conviction last year — until the start of jury selection in the Los Angeles case.Los Angeles authorities plan to collect Weinstein, 69, from the Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, New York, at the end of June or in early July, prosecutors said at Tuesday's extradition hearing in Buffalo, giving Weinstein's lawyer time to appeal against Judge Case's decision.