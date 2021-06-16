Police defend officers' actions in deadly northeast Denver shooting

New witness videos show the moments before Denver police officers shot and killed a man Sunday afternoon.
Police say 30-year-old Duane Manzanares had just fired a gun at his own car several blocks away, minutes prior to police arriving.
The shooting happened after the suspect threatened officers with a knife on Federal Boulevard.