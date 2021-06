Clewiston principal who paddled student will keep her job

A Clewiston principal at the center of debate over paddling in the classroom will keep her job

Know, it happened."Reporter: IN CAPE CORAL, CALVINLEWIS, FOX 4.A CLEWISTON PRINCIPAL AT THECENTER OF DEBATE OVER CORPORALPUNISHMENT IN THE CLASSROOM WILLKEEP HER JOB.HENDRY COUNTY SCHOOL BOARDMEMBERS VOTED UNANIMOUSLY INFAVOR OF REAPPOINTING MELISSACARTER AS CENTRAL ELEMENTARYSCHOOL PRINCIPAL.THE STATES ATTORNEY’S OFFICERELEASED ITS REVIEW OF AN APRILINCIDENT, SAYING CARTER DID NOTBREAK ANY LAWS WHEN PADDLING A6-YEAR-OLD CHILD.

THE CHILD’SMOTHER CLAIMED SHE HAD NOT GIVENPERMISSION FOR THE PADDLING BUTLATER ADMITTED TO GIVING THEOKAY AND SECRETLY RECORDING THEINCIDENT.

THE STATE ATTORNEY