2 cold cases solved, 3 arrested, officials say

THANK YOU FOR THAT.NOT A UNION COUNTY WHERE VICTIMSFAMILIES WEER GIVEN SOME CLOSURETONIGHT THE SHERIFF ANNOUNCINGARRESTS IN THREE COLD CASESTHERE.ONCE AGAIN OUR RENEE WUNDERLHICWITH THE STORY TONIGHT.IT’S TIME FOR UNION COUNTY.HEREN I UNION THE SHERIFF SAYSTEAMWORK AND COMMUNITY TRUSTMADE ALL THE DIFFERENCE IN THESECO CLDASES.YOU EVIDENCE AND YOU PEOPLESTATEMENTS AND PEOPLE COMEFORWARDO T HELP.IT’S WHAT REALLY HELPED US GETTHESE CASES RESOLVED UNIONCOUNTY SHERIFF, JEFF BAILEYANNOUNCED THREE ARRESTS IN THREELDCO CASES DEPUTIES FOUND TWOSUSPECTS WERE ACTLLYUA CONNECTEDINTO THE SHOINGSOT 29 YEAR OLDCEDRIC WOODS AND 25 YEAR OLDQUINTARIUS DE.TERJE ARE CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTEDMURDER OF ONE MANND A MURDER FORANOTHERHE T SHOOTINGS HAPPENEDBACK IN 2015.CORNELIUS CRAWFORD WAS SHOT INTHE LEG OUTSIDE HIS HOME INAPRIL 2015 AND LESS THAN AN HOURLATER.CHRISTOPHER L.REINHARDT WAS FOUND SHOT DEADOUTSIDE HIS HEOM IN NEARBYMONARCH AND DYLAN THOMPSON ISCHARGEDITH W MURDERING HISFORMER WIFE.HALEY THOMPSON WAS FOUND LYINGAT THE BOTTOM OF THEIR STEPS INTHEIR HOME LAST YEAR.HER DEATH WAS RULED SUSPICIOUS.WE’VE ALL WORKEDOG TETHER ANDIT’S JUST BEEN A GOOD THING FORFOR UNION COUNTY SHERIFF.BAILEY WAS ELECTED LAST YEAR.SO WHERE I WANT TO GO IS FORWARDAND I WANT TO MAKE SURE TTHA YOUKNOW, EVERYBODY THAT WORKS HERE,YOU KNOW.INTO OTHER SO THAT WAS JUST THELEADERSHIP.OKAY, SO I LOOK AT MYSELF AS ALEADER AND I’VE ALWAYS TOLDPEOPLE LEADERS DON’T PRODUCEFOLLOWERS.THEY PRODUCE LEADERS THESHERIFF’S OFFICE IS WORKING ON10IF DFERENT COLD CASES SIX INTHE COUNTY ALONE.ANYONE WITH INFORMAONTI SHOULDCALL CRIME STOPPERS THE SHEFFRIWANTS TO REMIND EVERYONE THATTHESE CASES ARE STILL UNDERINVESTIGATION AND HE IDSA THATTHERE COULD BE M