Several people were injured after Greenpeace protesters parachuted to invade the pitch of Allianz Arena in Munich during the EURO 2020 match between France and Germany on June 15.

Several people were injured after Greenpeace protesters parachuted to invade the pitch of Allianz Arena in Munich during the EURO 2020 match between France and Germany on June 15.

The activist had the words “Kick out oil Greenpeace” written on his parachute.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by Florian Boitin.