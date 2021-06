Southwest Airlines faced system issues for a second straight day on Tuesday, June 15, reporting more than 1,300 flights had been delayed and over 500 were canceled as of late Tuesday afternoon.

Southwest Airlines faced system issues for a second straight day on Tuesday, June 15, reporting more than 1,300 flights had been delayed and over 500 were canceled as of late Tuesday afternoon.

According to the officials, it had a brief pause in its flight activity resulting from intermittent performance issues with our network connectivity.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @briantanner in Denver and @bookofvegas in Las Vegas.