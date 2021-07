Hospitals will see little to no change with restrictions after the states re-opening

WHILE TODAY MARKED THE FIRSTDAY THE STATE LIFTED MOST OFITS RESTRICTIONS..SUCH AS SOCIAL DISTANCING,CAPACITY LIMITS,MASK-WEARINGAND MORE..NOT ALL PLACES ARESAYING GOODBYE TO THOSERESTRICTIONS...KSBY NEWSREPORTER GINA AVALOS HASMOREON WHERE THAT APPLIES.WELL NINA, ALTHOUGH WE WILLSEE A LOT MORE PEOPLE NOTWEARING MASKS..PLACES LIKEHEALTH CARE SETTINGS ARESTILL REQUIRING YOU TO WEARAMASK WHEN YOU ENTER..ACCORDING TO CHIEF MEDICALOFFICER DR ROBERTSON HERE ATMARIAN REGIONAL MEDICALCENTER IN SANTA MARIA,THIS WILL PROBABLY BE THECASE FOR THE MONTHS TOCOME..HOSPITALS ACROSS THE CENTRALCOAST ARE SEEING LITTLE TONO CHANGE AFTER THE STATEREOPENED ON TUESDAY...EVEN THOUGH RESTRICTIONSWERE LIFTED IN REGARDS TOSOCIAL DISTANCING,CAPACITY LIMITS AND MASKING,WITH GUIDANCE FROM THE CADEPARTMENT OF HEALTH ANDCAL-OSHA..HEALTH CARE FACILITIESSAY THE DECISION TO CONTINUEON WITH THOSE RESTRICTIONSIS IN THE BEST INTEREST FORIT’S PATIENTS AND STAFF..DR.SCOTT ROBERTSON MARIANREGIONAL CHIEF MEDICALOFFICER"AND RIGHT NOW WE STILL FEELLIKE IT’S BEST IN THESECLINICAL ENVIRONMENTS THATWE CONTINUE WITH MASKING INORDERTO PREVENT ANY UNNECESSARYTRANSMISSION OF INFECTION."THERE WILL BE A FEW MINORCHANGES ...PLACES LIKE COTTAGE HEALTH,DIGNITY HEALTH, AND LOMPOCVALLEY MEDICAL CENTER ALLSAY THE BIG CHANGETHEY WILL BE SEEING AFTERTHE STATES REOPENINGINCLUDES STAFF WHO AREVACCINATING NO LONGER HAVINGTO DO WEEKLY COVID-19SCREENINGS.VACCINATED PATIENTS WHO AREGOING INTO ANY KIND OFSURGERYNO LONGER HAVING TO GETTESTED FOR COVID AS WELL..YVETTE COPELOMPOC VALLEY MEDICAL CENTERCHIEF NURSING OFFICER"GOES THROUGH OUR ER ANDTHOROUGH ADMISSION AND THEYARE FULLY VACCINATED ANDHAVE THAT TWO WEEK PERIODSINCE THEIR LAST SHOT THEYHAS TO HAVE THE SWAB TEST ASWELL." LASTLY, PATIENTS WILLBE ABLE TO HAVE A MAXIMUM OF1 TO 2 VISITORS DAILY..DAVID FISKCOTTAGE HEALTH INFECTIOUSDISEASE PHYSICIAN"AND WHEN THE VISITOR IS INTHE HOSPITAL THEY NEED TO BEWEARING MASKS AT ALL TIMESANDTHEY HAVE TO EVEN WITHIN THEPATIENT ROOM.NO MEALS ALLOWED IN THE ROOMEITHER, THEY MUST HAVETHEIR MEAL OUTSIDE ANDCOME BACK."BUT HEALTH OFFICIALS SAYCOVID IS NOT OVER..AND NOW ISNOT A TIME TO LET YOUR GUARDDOWN...AS FOR MASK- WEARING ATHEALTH CARE FACILITIES..THEYEXPECT THAT TO STOP ANYTIMESOON.ROBERTSON"I CERTAINLY THINK THATMASKING INCLINICAL ENVIRONMENTSLIKE HOSPITALS AND DOCTORSOFFICES WILL PROBABLYCONTINUE FOR THE NEARFUTURE, FLU SEASON WILL BEHERE BEFORE WE KNOW IT ANDSO WE WILL HAVEA GOOD IDEA OF WHAT WE WILLNEED TO BE DOING HERE OVERTHE NEXT SEVERAL MONTHS."PEOPLE WHO DO ENTER HEALTHCARE FACILITIES WILL STILLBESCREENED AT THE DOOR LIKETHEY DID BEFORE THEREOPENING ANDTHAT INCLUDES THINGS LIKETEMPERATURE CHECKS ANDCHECKING FOR COVID-LIKESYMPTOMS..FOR NOW, IN SANTA MARIA GINAAVALOS KSBY NEWS..ACCORDING TO LOMPOC VALLEYMEDICAL CENTER, FOR THEFIRSTIME SINCE THE PANDEMIC ---NONEOF THE 141 PATIENTS WHO WERETESTED FOR COVID TESTEDPOSITIVE DURING THE LAST 7DAYS.THAT’S A RECORD THEY HOPE TOCONTINUE TO SEE...WE WILL CONTINUE W