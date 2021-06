Local rescue holds fundraiser, proceeds go to spay & neuter clinic

RESCUE IS FOCUSING ON THE'PAWSITIVE' THIS FATHER'S DAY.THEY'LL BE HOSTING A FUNDRAISERTO BENEFIT OURFURRY FRIENDS.THE VIRTUAL AUCTION TAKES PLACETOMORROWBAKERSFIELD PAWSITIVECONNECTIONS OFFICIALS SAYTHEY'VE RECEIVED ALOT OF SUPPORTFROM THE COMMUNITY SOFAR.BUSINESSES HAVE DONATED RAFFLEITEMS RANGING FROM A MEN'SBIKE TO GAS AND GIFT CARDS.THE ORGANIZATION TELLS 23ABCPROCEEDS WILLHELP FUND A FUTURE SPAY ANDNEUTER CLINIC."BAKERSFIELD IS WAYOVERPOPULATED ANDUNFORTUNATELY OUR LOCAL VETSOFFICES ARE INUNDATED WITH TOOMANY REQUESTSTO SPAY AND NEUTER SO IT'SREALLY HARD TO GET IN IT'SMONTHS BOOKED SO WE'RETRYING TO HOST A CLINIC FOR OURLOCAL AREA TO SERVICE SPAY ANDNEUTER NEEDS."OFFICIALS SAY THOSE WANTING TOBID CAN DO SO THRU THEWEBSITE TOMORROW... BAKERSFIELDPAWSITIVECONNECTIONS DOT COM.