The Flash S07E14 Rayo de Luz

The Flash 7x14 "Rayo de Luz" Season 7 Episode 14 Promo Trailer HD - DANIELLE PANABAKER DIRECTS - When Ultraviolet (guest star Alexa Barajas) returns to Central City, Allegra (Kayla Compton) is determined to find her cousin and change her heart, Meanwhile, Joe (Jesse L.

Martin) finds evidence that Kristen Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) may not be the good cop she appears to be.

Danielle Panabaker directed the episode with story by Jess Carson and teleplay by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (714).

Original airdate 6/22/2021.