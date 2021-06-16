Chinese man rescues boy in way of reversing truck

A man rescued a boy from being hit by a reversing truck in eastern China.

The heroic video, captured in the city of Qixia in Shandong Province on June 13, shows a boy standing at the back of a truck that was reversing.

A man named Li then carried the boy away before he was hit by the truck.

According to Li, he saw the boy behind a reversing truck from a shop and knocked on the shop window to get the boy's attention but he did not understand.

So Li ran out of the shop to carry the boy out of harm's way.

The video was provided by local media with permission.