Chinese man shows off incredible acrobatic skill by walking in giant steel hoop

A man showed off his incredible acrobatic skills by walking along in a giant steel hoop in eastern China.

The cool video, shot in the city of Yancheng in Jiangsu Province on June 12, shows a man walking along a road in a giant steel hoop.

Another clip shows the man can also stay inside the steel hoop as it spins around on the ground.

According to reports, the man learnt the acrobatic skills by himself.

