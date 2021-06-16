Skip to main content
Aussie chef makes gourmet meals for his dog to enjoy

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 02:40s 0 shares 1 views
This chef based in Australia makes gourmet meals for his dog to enjoy.

Daniel Tomas, 30, films as he cooks up meals for his pooch that wouldn't look out of place at a fancy restaurant.

Tomas runs an Instagram account @chefsanddogs where he shares all his recipes and ideas.

