Seven-foot-snake rescued after getting stuck in sink filter

A seven-foot-long snake was rescued after it got stuck slithering through the filter of a wash basin in eastern India on June 9.

Avinash Yadav, a snake rescuer was made a distress call who then arrived at the home in Korba, Chhattisgarh, to rescue the stuck reptile.

After a frantic effort of almost 15 minutes the snake was rescued from the steel filter.

The filter had to be cut open using a electric saw in order to free the trapped reptile.

The snake had also injured itself while struggling to get out after finding itself trapped, and received treatment for its injuries.

It was later released into the wild following observation for some hours.