The new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door Coupe Design Preview

The globally successful AMG GT 4-Door Coupé is now even more individual than ever, so strengthening its position as the perfect automotive companion for any life situation.

An exclusive edition underlines the multifaceted character of the four-door sports car.

In addition, there is an extended choice of wheels, upholstery, trim, exterior colours and a retuned suspension with an even wider spread between sportiness and comfort.

Thanks to an extensive update last summer, the AMG GT 4-Door Coupé already has state-of-the-art technology.

New features include updated driving assistance systems and, fitted as standard, the Widescreen Cockpit including the MBUX multimedia system with AMG-specific displays and functions.