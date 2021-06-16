High school senior paralyzed during football game walks for his diploma

A Pittsburgh high school senior, who was paralyzed during a football game 3 years ago, received a standing ovation as he got up from his wheelchair and walked 10 yards to receive his diploma.

- "That felt better than any touchdown I ever scored," Hayden Hamilton told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette of the inspirational moment.

And it all took place on the very same football field where his injury took place.

- "I think it's cool that I did this on the field where it all happened," Hayden told the outlet.

"I just wanted to be able to walk off that field again because I never got to do it that night.

I'd say that was the main goal, to walk off that field once more." - Hayden plans to attend Butler Community College in the fall with the hopes of one day attending a four-year college.

And as for walking, he said he’s going to take it one day at a time.

Congratulations, Hayden, you are a true inspiration to many, and there’s no doubt that you are destined to continue to do amazing things.