Public input sought on proposed Missoula community center

People now have a chance to learn firsthand about the possibilities of a new community center in Missoula and share their input.

MISSOULA...AND NOW, THEPUBLIC HAS A CHANCELEARN FIRSTHAND ABOUT THEPOSSIBILITIES AND SHARETHEIR INPUT.AS PROPOSED, THECOMMUNITY CENTER WOULDBE AN ADDITION TO THENORTH END OF MISSOULAAQUATICS CURRENTS.NOW, MISSOULA PARKSAND RECREATION ISHOSTING IN-PERSON ANDVIRTUAL OPEN HOUSES TOLEARN MORE AND GIVEINPUT INTO WHAT THEYWOULD LIKE TO SEE AS PARTOF THE COMMUNITYCENTER.THE IDEA WAS PART OF ACITY MASTER PLAN THATDATES BACK MORE THAN ADECADE.

SOME OF THEIDEAS BEING DISCUSSEDFOR THE ADDITION INCLUDE AGYM, INDOOR TRACK,DANCE SPACE, AND MUCHMORE.

THE CITY HOPES TOMAKE THIS A MULTI-GENERATIONAL FACILITY THATCOULD BE USED BY PEOPLEFROM ALL INCOME ANDABILITY LEVELSAT IN-PERSON OPEN-HOUSE WILL BE HELDTHURSDAY AT MCCORMICKPARK FROM 4:30 TO 7:30.CHILDCARE FOR AGES FOURAND UP WILL BE AVAILABLEFROM 5:30 UNTIL 7:30.

INADDITION, PARKS ANRECREATION IS HOSTINGVIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE ATWWW.ENGAGEMISSOULA.COM FROM JUNE 18 TO JULY1.

RESIDENTS MAY ALSOCOMPLETE THE PUBLICOPINION/NEEDS SURVEY AENGAGEMISSOULA.COMTHROUGH JUNE 28.