Bactrian Camel Gets The Hump After His Summer Groom

A bactrian camel named Genshis got the hump yesterday at ZSL LONDON ZOO as zookeepers gave the moulting male a groom on the hottest day of the year so far in the UK.

Zookeepers Mick Tiley and Jessica Young gave Genghis and his stablemate Noemie a brush in the sunshine, removing 5.8KG of fur to help keep the duo cool in the soaring temperatures.

But while Noemie luxuriated in the pampering enjoying a tasty snack furing the quick brush down, Genghis wasn't quite so impressed.

Camel moult naturally once a year and Genghis and Noemie were halfway through theirs.