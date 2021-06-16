Biden and Putin open summit with a handshake

US president Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin have opened face-to-face talks at a highly anticipated summit in Geneva, at a time when both leaders agree that relations between their countries are at an all-time low.The two leaders sat in a book-lined room at the start of their meeting, with both appearing to avoid looking directly at each other during a brief photo opportunity before a scrum of reporters.
“Two great powers”: Biden, Putin plunge into hours of talks
Denver Post
