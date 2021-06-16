Las Vegas Lights supporting summer reading programs

The Lights FC are getting kids and adults excited about reading.
The team is showing its support for the Library Districts Summer Reading Challenge by offering a new library card with their logo.
The Lights FC are getting kids and adults excited about reading.
The team is showing its support for the Library Districts Summer Reading Challenge by offering a new library card with their logo.
The Clark County School District says it will provide Summer Acceleration at all schools five days a week for a six-hour..