S&P 500 Movers: FCX, MU

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Micron Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.9%.

Year to date, Micron Technology registers a 10.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, trading down 5.5%.

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold is showing a gain of 43.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Alexandria Real Estate Equities, trading down 4.5%, and NOV, trading up 2.8% on the day.