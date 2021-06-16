Dow Movers: DOW, MRK

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.0%.
Year to date, Merck has lost about 1.1% of its value.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading down 2.1%.
Dow is showing a gain of 18.6% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 1.2%, and Amgen, trading up 1.6% on the day.
