Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Dow Movers: DOW, MRK

Credit: Market News Video
Duration: 01:02s 0 shares 2 views
Dow Movers: DOW, MRK
Dow Movers: DOW, MRK

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.0%.

Year to date, Merck has lost about 1.1% of its value.

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.0%.

Year to date, Merck has lost about 1.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading down 2.1%.

Dow is showing a gain of 18.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 1.2%, and Amgen, trading up 1.6% on the day.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Dow Movers: NKE, MRK

Dow Movers: NKE, MRK

Market News Video

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components,..

Explore

More coverage

Dow Movers: V, MRK

Dow Movers: V, MRK

In early trading on Friday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components,..

Market News Video
Dow Movers: MRK, CVX

Dow Movers: MRK, CVX

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average..

Market News Video