Health screenings important now that COVID-19 restrictions are lifted

FOR ONE GREAT FALLSWOMAN....THE PANDEMICWAS MARKED BY ADIFFERENT KIND OF HEALTHSCARE -- AS SHE SPENTMONTHS WAITING TO SEEDOCTORS ABOUT A NON-COVID RELATED ILLNESS.AS M-T-N'S SHANNONNEWTH EXPLAINS, THE WAITWAS EXCRUCIATING.RENEE: "YOU'RE ANGRY,YOU'RE DEPRESSED,YOU'RE IN DENIAL, ANXIETFRUSTRATION WAS A BIGONE.

YOU JUST WANT IT TOGO AWAY."THOSE ARE ALL WORDSMANY PEOPLE USED TODESCRIBE 2020 -- AND THEPANDEMIC.RENEE: "IT WAS A CRAZYYEARFOR RENEE MELNIK...THEMIX OF EMOTIONS ANDUNCERTAINTY CAME FROMNOT ONLY WHAT WASHAPPENING IN THE WORLDAROUND HER...BUT NOTKNOWING WHAT WAS GOINGON INSIDE OF HER.RENEE: "YOU SIT THEREAND YOU WAIT FOR IT TOTURN INTO THE THING THATTHEY'RE TELLING YOU INCOULD TURN INTO."JUST WEEKS BEFORECOVID PROMPTEDSHUTDOWNS IN2020...RENNE WASDIAGNOSED WITH HIGHGRADE STAGE THREELESIONS ON HER CERVIX.RENEE: "DOCTORSWEREN'T SEEING ANYBODYUNLESS PEOPLE WERESICK.

I WASN'TCONSIDERED ANEMERGENCY, SRENEE SAYS...AT THETIME...THAT WAS OK WITHHER -- SHE DIDN'T WANT TORISK GETTING COVID WITHUNDERLYING HEALTHCONDITIONS....BUT SHE HAD TO SIT WITHTHE KNOWLEDGE OF WHATWAS HAPPENING IN HERBODY -- DENIAL OFTENGETTING HER THROUGH EACHDAY.RENEE: "I'M LIVING WITHTHIS AND KNOWING THEWHOLE TIME THAT CANCERWAS RIGHT AROUND THECORNER FOR ME.WHEN SHE DID GET A CALLAGAIN MONTHS LATER TOCOME BACK INTO THEDOCTOR'S OFFICE...IT CAMEWITH A MIX OF EMOTIONS.RENEE: "FOR ME THEREWAS A LITTLE BIT OF ANGERTHERE AS WELL, BECAUSEOK WELL YOU WEREN'TWORRIED ABOUT ME SIXMONTHS AGO, WHY NOW?WHY IS IT SUCH ANEMERGENCY FOR YOUNOW?

IN MY MIND I HADTOTALLY HAD TO REFOCUSEVERYTHING.

IT BECAMENOT AN EMERGENCY FORME THEN AT THAT POINT."ALTHOUGH SHE WASWORKING THROUGH HERFRUSTRATION...RENEE SAYSSHE DID UNDERSTAND WHYTHE DELAY HAPPENED.SHE WAS AFRAID THOUGH-- THAT HER CONDITION HADGOTTEN WORSE.RENEE: WHEN I FINALLYDEVELOPED THE COURAGETO GO BACK, IT HADPROGRESSED, AND THINGSWERE A LITTLE BIT WORSEAND THEY ENDED UPFINDING A MASS ON MYUTERUS AS WELL.

THEN ITWAS OH MY GOD, WHATDO I DO?"THE MASS WASREMOVED -- ANDTHANKFULLY WAS NOTCANCEROUS.RENNE: "LIFE IS GOODNOW, EVERYTHING IS OK."SHE CAN FINALLY LOOKBACK -- AND TRY TOPROCESS THE LAST YEAR --AND GET SOME REST.RENEE: "YOU BECOME ASURVIVOR THEN, AND THAT'SWHERE I AM."IN GREAT FALLS, SN,MTN NEWS.MELNIK SAYS HEREXPERIENCE CHANGED THEWAY SHE LOOKS ATHEALTHCARE - AND THATSHE'LL BE MORE VIGILANT INTHE FUTURE WITHPREVENTATIVE SCREENINGS.SHE GIVES A LOT OF CREDITTO THE MONTANA BREASTAND CERVICAL CANCERPROGRAM.THE PROGRAM PROVIDESFREE CANCER SCREENINGSERVICES AND ALSOADDITIONAL FINANCIALASSISTANCE FOR THOSEWHO ARE ELIGIBLE.